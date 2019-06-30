Motorsport

Verstappen wins in Austria after thrilling duel with Leclerc

30 June 2019 - 16:51 By Reuters
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a thrilling Austrian Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Sunday while champions Mercedes's 10-race winning streak came to an end.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, starting on pole, finished second after defending hard against Verstappen with the two 21-year-olds banging wheels as the Dutchman forced his way past. Verstappen took the flag under investigation.

Valtteri Bottas finished third for Mercedes with championship-leading team mate Lewis Hamilton fifth.

