Mercedes show Achilles heel as unbeaten run comes to an end

Mercedes showed their Achilles heel in the Austrian heat on Sunday, with the Formula One champions suffering defeat for the first time this season.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas went into the race at the undulating Red Bull Ring having won all of the season's eight races, six in one-two formation, as well as the past 10 in a row.

They could have turned the run up to 11, equalling McLaren’s modern-era record from 1988, but instead, a combination of soaring temperatures and the characteristics of the 4.3km circuit left them vulnerable.

Max Verstappen won for Red Bull, ahead of fellow 21-year-old Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari. Bottas had to settle for third, with Hamilton only fifth – the first time he has been off the podium since Mexico last October.