Formula 1 says Kubica's 'Driver of the Day' award was an error

A technical error led to Williams back-marker Robert Kubica being declared "Driver of the Day" at the Austrian Grand Prix instead of race winner Max Verstappen, Formula One said on Tuesday.

Polish veteran Kubica, who has a big fan following, but has yet to score a point in his comeback season, finished last and three laps behind the 21-year-old Red Bull driver in Sunday's race at Spielberg.

Despite that, he was declared winner of the fan vote.

The official Formula One website said Kubica had been incorrectly allocated a number of votes and Verstappen had won 74% of the total.