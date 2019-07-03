Motorsport

Formula 1 says Kubica's 'Driver of the Day' award was an error

03 July 2019 - 09:12 By Reuters
Robert Kubica of the Williams F1 team.
Robert Kubica of the Williams F1 team.
Image: Williams

A technical error led to Williams back-marker Robert Kubica being declared "Driver of the Day" at the Austrian Grand Prix instead of race winner Max Verstappen, Formula One said on Tuesday.

Polish veteran Kubica, who has a big fan following, but has yet to score a point in his comeback season, finished last and three laps behind the 21-year-old Red Bull driver in Sunday's race at Spielberg.

Despite that, he was declared winner of the fan vote.

The official Formula One website said Kubica had been incorrectly allocated a number of votes and Verstappen had won 74% of the total.

Robert Kubica is taking nothing for granted in F1 comeback

Gritty Pole is making one of the most astonishing returns in the sport's history.
Motoring
3 months ago

The Dutch youngster started on the front row, made a poor getaway and then fought back from eighth to win his team's home race for the second year in a row, and in front of thousands of his travelling fans.

Verstappen's wheel-banging overtake of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for the lead with two laps to go led to a stewards' inquiry before the race result was upheld.

Leclerc received 11% of the vote and McLaren's Carlos Sainz seven, after the Spaniard went from 19th on the grid to eighth.

Formula One introduced the "Driver of the Day" award in 2016 to increase fan engagement, with the winner announced immediately after the race finish.

Fears that voting would reflect drivers’ popularity on social media more than race-day performances were countered with an assurance that multiple votes from the same source would be weeded out.

MORE

Mercedes show Achilles heel as unbeaten run comes to an end

Combination of soaring temperatures and the characteristics of the undulating 4.3km Red Bull Ring left Silver Arrows vulnerable
Motoring
2 days ago

Verstappen wins in Austria after thrilling duel with Leclerc

Mercedes' 10-race winning streak finally comes to an end
Motoring
2 days ago

'Conflicted' Hamilton does a U-turn on F1 top job comment

The five-times world champion says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff should be in charge of motorsport's top-tier formula
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. THEN AND NOW | Does the 2019 Opel Corsa GSi live up to its 'Boss' of a forebear Reviews
  2. More must be done to improve the safety of entry-level cars, says AA news
  3. Honda fine-tunes a winning formula New Models
  4. Corrupt politician’s seized supercars worth nearly R200m news
  5. Your handy guide to the most fuel efficient cars in SA Features

Latest Videos

Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
'I wish he died a violent death': Siam Lee's mom speaks of murder suspect's ...
X