Danilo Petrucci to stay with Ducati MotoGP team in 2020

Italian rider will continue with Ducati's works MotoGP team next season in an unchanged line-up with compatriot Andrea Dovizioso

04 July 2019 - 17:01 By Reuters
Danilo Petrucci of Italy and Ducati Team smiles during the press conference pre-event during the 2019 MotoGP Netherlands
Image: Mirco Lazzari/Getty Image

Italian rider Danilo Petrucci will continue with Ducati's works MotoGP team next season in an unchanged line-up with compatriot Andrea Dovizioso, they announced at the German Grand Prix on Thursday.

Petrucci, who took his first win in the top category at his home Italian Grand Prix in June, had signed a one-year deal last season and was competing with Australian Jack Miller for the 2020 seat.

"Renewing before the summer break gives me even more serenity and confidence for the future," said the 28-year-old, who lies third overall in the championship.

Team mate Dovizioso is second, 44 points behind Honda's reigning champion Marc Marquez, after eight of 19 races.

