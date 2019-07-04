Motorsport

Mercedes target cooling after feeling serious heat in Austria

Silver Arrows say they are working hard to improve their cars' cooling systems for future races after struggling with overheating at the Red Bull Ring

04 July 2019 - 09:18 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton was off the pace in Austria due to cooling issues.
Lewis Hamilton was off the pace in Austria due to cooling issues.
Image: Daimler

Formula One champions Mercedes say they are working hard to improve their cars' cooling systems for future races after struggling with overheating at the Austrian Grand Prix at the weekend.

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin explained in a team post-race debrief on Wednesday that the 2019 car is so tightly packaged that the radiators are too small to provide sufficient cooling in extreme conditions.

"We’ve got a lot of projects looking at this particular issue with the cooling, how we can improve that," he said.

MOTORING PODCAST | Cargumentative: Gymkhana life & best advice

For more episodes, click here

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

"And that work started well before the race weekend in Austria and there’s a lot of people here busy with that. And we will get on top of that and make progress."

Sunday's race at Spielberg ended dominant Mercedes's run of 10 wins in a row, and eight out of eight this season.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas finished a distant third on a hot afternoon, with championship leader Lewis Hamilton fifth in a race won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

"It all really goes down to the fundamental design of the car, where in the push for very, very tight packaging, we have ended up being undercooled overall," said Shovlin.

"Fundamentally the car doesn’t have big enough radiators.

Max Verstappen wins in Austria after thrilling duel with Charles Leclerc

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a thrilling Austrian Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Sunday while champions Mercedes's 10-race winning ...
Sport
3 days ago

"It’s meant that we are carrying this issue where, in the very hot races, we will be struggling ... to keep the power unit cool enough that we don’t do any damage to it."

Shovlin explained that opening up the bodywork improved matters, but the temperature in Austria was 35ºC, at the upper end of what could be achieved by that simple expedient.

"We were on limit. When you get to that point you are really limited in your options. You can start to use lift and coast, which is where the drivers get towards the end of the straight and they back off the throttle," he said.

"They then brake a bit later and you have a period where the car is just coasting into the corner, the engine is not doing work and you can lose a fair bit of temperature like that."

The combination of having to lift and coast for some 400 metres of a 4.3km lap, one of the shortest on the calendar, and turning down the engine, meant performance was seriously compromised.

"It was (a tough afternoon). We had to manage lots of temperatures and we didn’t really run any of the good engine modes and (did) big amounts of lift and coast," Bottas said afterwards.

"So we couldn’t really race properly, attack or defend. It felt a bit like a survival game in the end to the flag."

MORE

Montoya to judge second series of World's Fastest Gamer

Two times Indianapolis 500 winner will lead judging panel for reality show that aims to take a virtual racer to the real track
Motoring
20 hours ago

'Conflicted' Hamilton does a U-turn on F1 top job comment

The five-times world champion says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff should be in charge of motorsport's top-tier formula
Motoring
6 days ago

Toto Wolff optimistic that Esteban Ocon will be back in F1 next year

'Esteban is a hot topic because he’s clearly one of the most promising young drivers and he deserves to be in Formula One,' says Wolff
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. THEN AND NOW | Does the 2019 Opel Corsa GSi live up to its 'Boss' of a forebear Reviews
  2. WATCH | Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as a car salesman news
  3. More must be done to improve the safety of entry-level cars, says AA news
  4. Honda fine-tunes a winning formula New Models
  5. These are your winners and losers in the SA bakkie market Features

Latest Videos

Pythons & chill: Girl watches cartoons covered in snakes
Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
X