Mercedes target cooling after feeling serious heat in Austria

"It’s meant that we are carrying this issue where, in the very hot races, we will be struggling ... to keep the power unit cool enough that we don’t do any damage to it."

Shovlin explained that opening up the bodywork improved matters, but the temperature in Austria was 35ºC, at the upper end of what could be achieved by that simple expedient.

"We were on limit. When you get to that point you are really limited in your options. You can start to use lift and coast, which is where the drivers get towards the end of the straight and they back off the throttle," he said.

"They then brake a bit later and you have a period where the car is just coasting into the corner, the engine is not doing work and you can lose a fair bit of temperature like that."

The combination of having to lift and coast for some 400 metres of a 4.3km lap, one of the shortest on the calendar, and turning down the engine, meant performance was seriously compromised.

"It was (a tough afternoon). We had to manage lots of temperatures and we didn’t really run any of the good engine modes and (did) big amounts of lift and coast," Bottas said afterwards.

"So we couldn’t really race properly, attack or defend. It felt a bit like a survival game in the end to the flag."