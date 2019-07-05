Motorsport

Cal Crutchlow fractures tibia in cycling slip

LCR Honda MotoGP rider says he will try to compete in Sunday's German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring

05 July 2019 - 09:53 By Reuters
Yamaha's Cal Crutchlow in the garage during qualifying at Silverstone, Northamptonshire.
Image: Rui Vieira/PA Images via Getty Image

LCR Honda MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow says he will try to compete in Sunday's German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, despite fracturing a tibia after he slipped while cycling on a cobbled road.

The 33-year-old Briton, who once severed a tendon on a finger while cutting Parmesan cheese, is 10th in the championship after eight races.

"I’m heading into the weekend with a bit of an injury to my right leg, as yesterday, when I was out training on my bicycle, I slipped whilst I was off the bike checking something and hit my knee," he explained on Facebook.

"There’s a small damage to one of the ligaments, which we think is the ACL, and we’ve had to have some fluid removed as it was swollen.

"We’ll have to see how I feel tomorrow on the bike, but hopefully I can bend the knee enough to be able to be competitive this weekend."

