Horner on Gasly: The harder he tries, the slower he goes

Pierre Gasly has Red Bull's full support but the underperforming Frenchman is going slower, the harder he tries, and is in need of a mental reset, team boss Christian Horner said on Monday.

Gasly, 23, graduated to the former Formula One world champions this season from sister outfit Toro Rosso but has been off the pace in comparison to his 21-year-old teammate Max Verstappen.

While the Dutch youngster won the last race in Austria at the end of June, despite dropping seven places at the start, Gasly was seventh and lapped.

"That was a very tough moment for him," Horner said ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

"You could see he was quite emotional at the end of it because he's got himself into a situation where the harder he's trying, the slower he goes.

"We know what he's capable of as a driver, which is a long way beyond what we've seen so far," added the Briton.