Brad Binder is moving up to MotoGP in 2020
23-year-old South African rider signs contract with Red Bull KTM Tech3 team
South African motorcycling sensation Brad Binder will be racing in the top-tier MotoGP category from 2020. Twenty-three-year-old Binder on Wednesday announced on Instagram that he has signed a contract to ride for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team from the beginning of next year.
I’m really happy to announce that I will be stepping up into the MotoGP class for the 2020 season with the @redbullktmtech3 team. Thank you Red Bull KTM for believing in me, not just for next year but for all the years we have been together. It’s a dream come true and I can’t thank the people enough that have helped me get to this point in my career so far. #RedBull #KTM #proudlysouthafrican 😁🇿🇦
After winning the Moto3 world championship in 2016 Binder made the move up to Moto2, where he's been racing for the last two and a half years with the Red Bull KTM Ajo team. MotoGP is the final rung of the sport and is to motorcycles what Formula 1 is to cars.