Brad Binder is moving up to MotoGP in 2020

I’m really happy to announce that I will be stepping up into the MotoGP class for the 2020 season with the @redbullktmtech3 team. Thank you Red Bull KTM for believing in me, not just for next year but for all the years we have been together. It’s a dream come true and I can’t thank the people enough that have helped me get to this point in my career so far. #RedBull #KTM #proudlysouthafrican 😁🇿🇦