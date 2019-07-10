Motorsport

Brad Binder is moving up to MotoGP in 2020

23-year-old South African rider signs contract with Red Bull KTM Tech3 team

10 July 2019 - 15:12 By Motoring Reporter
Brad Binder of Moto2 is seen during Stop 9 of the MotoGP World Championship at the Sachsenring, Germany on July 7, 2019.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

South African motorcycling sensation Brad Binder will be racing in the top-tier MotoGP category from 2020. Twenty-three-year-old Binder on Wednesday announced on Instagram that he has signed a contract to ride for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team from the beginning of next year. 

After winning the Moto3 world championship in 2016 Binder made the move up to Moto2, where he's been racing for the last two and a half years with the Red Bull KTM Ajo team. MotoGP is the final rung of the sport and is to motorcycles what Formula 1 is to cars. 

