Verstappen better than Hamilton on current form, says Horner

Max Verstappen is the best driver in Formula One on current form, ahead even of Mercedes's five-times world champion and overall leader Lewis Hamilton, according to his Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

The claim comes ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, a home race Hamilton is favourite to win for a record sixth time.

Verstappen won in Austria at the end of June and the 21-year-old Dutchman has eclipsed his French team mate Pierre Gasly.

"As a driver in the form of his life at the moment, I think arguably for the past 12 months he's been the best driver in the world," said Horner.

"How do I substantiate that? He's not in the best car but when you look at the results that he's got out of that car since Montreal last year, some of the performances that he's put in, he's made virtually zero mistakes in that period.

"It's only natural that there's always the next generation coming. Lewis has got the benefit of experience, he's still extremely quick, he's in the best car, in a very well-oiled machine.

"For me Max is very much the coming man."