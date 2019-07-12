Migrant stowaways hitch ride with Ferrari to British GP

Two migrant stowaways ended up being fast-tracked into the British Grand Prix paddock after clambering on board a truck belonging to a Ferrari Formula One team supplier that was waiting to enter Britain.

A team spokeswoman said the pair was discovered as the truck was unloaded at Silverstone on Wednesday and handed over to police.

The stowaways were believed to have boarded near the French port of Calais.

This weekend's grand prix is a sellout, with a record crowd of more than 140,000 expected on Sunday, with Britain's five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton leading the championship for Mercedes.

Humanitarian organisations estimate that several hundred migrants are living in the Calais area, all hoping to find a way to get to Britain.