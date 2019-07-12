So apparently Rich Energy didn't give Haas F1 the boot after all

Rich Energy shareholders said on Thursday they remained committed to the title sponsorship of the Haas Formula One team, a day after a post on Twitter declared the contract terminated.

In a statement issued by the US-owned team ahead of Sunday's British Grand Prix, they said the comments had been made by an unauthorised source.

"Clearly the rogue actions of one individual have caused great embarrassment," they said.

"We are in the process of legally removing the individual from all executive responsibilities. They may speak for themselves, but their views are not those of the company," they added.

The individual was not identified in the statement and nor were the shareholders.

It said Rich Energy "wholeheartedly" believed in the team, their performance, the organisation as a whole and were also "fully committed" to keeping the current sponsorship agreement in place.

Wednesday's Tweet said: "Today @rich_energy terminated our contract with @HaasF1Team for poor performance. We aim to beat @redbullracing & being behind @WilliamsRacing in Austria is unacceptable.