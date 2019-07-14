Motorsport

Hamilton takes record sixth British GP win

14 July 2019 - 16:48 By Reuters
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton leads the race during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Towcester.
Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won his home British Grand Prix for a record sixth time on Sunday to stretch his lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to 39 points.

Bottas finished second, after starting from pole position with Hamilton alongside, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third after team mate Sebastian Vettel collided with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

It was Hamilton's seventh win in 10 races this season and 80th of his career. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap.

The five-times world champion made the most of a brief safety car period, after Bottas had already made his pitstop, to come in for fresh tyres and then stay in the lead to the chequered flag.

