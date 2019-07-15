Hamilton expects struggling Vettel to come back stronger

"I loved competing against Ferrari last year. I wish that the battle today was with the Ferraris, it’s different when you’re racing within a team," said Hamilton after a one-two finish with team mate Valtteri Bottas at Silverstone.

"I much prefer it when you’re racing against Red Bull and Ferrari but currently that’s how it is. I absolutely believe he will rebound.

"He’s had a difficult race today but he’s a four times world champion. He will recover, he will redeem himself if he feels he needs to, and he will come back stronger in the next race. That’s what great athletes do."