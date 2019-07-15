Motorsport

Jean-Eric Vergne becomes Formula E's first double champion

15 July 2019 - 08:55 By Reuters
Jean-Eric Vergne with his championship trophy after the New York E-Prix, Race 12, of the 2018/19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.
Image: FIA ABB Formula-E Handout/Getty Images

French driver Jean-Eric Vergne defended his Formula E title and became the first double champion in the all-electric series after finishing seventh in Sunday's New York season finale.

The championship leader had failed to score in Saturday's first part of the double-header on the Brooklyn street circuit, but made sure of the necessary points to end season five on top again.

His DS Techeetah outfit took the team's title, ahead of Audi Sport ABT.

Vergne had been 22 points clear of Audi's Brazilian, Lucas Di Grassi, going into the final race and 25 ahead of Jaguar's Mitch Evans, from New Zealand.

Sebastien Buemi, winner of Saturday's eventful race from pole position for Nissan to take his first victory in more than two years, had also been in mathematical contention 26 points behind Vergne.

Di Grassi and Evans, needing to win, crashed together on the final lap, while Switzerland's Buemi was third to finish as overall runner-up.

Dutch driver Robin Frijns won the final race for Virgin Racing, ahead of Britain's Alexander Sims for Andretti Autosport.

Vergne ended up with 136 points to Buemi's 119. 

