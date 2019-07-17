Motorsport

Alfa Romeo F1 team appoints Jan Monchaux as technical director

17 July 2019 - 17:42 By Reuters
Antonio Giovinazzi of Alfa Romeo during final practice for the F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, England, on July 13 2019.
Image: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

The Alfa Romeo Formula One team has appointed Jan Monchaux as technical director, replacing Ferrari-bound Simone Resta, who leaves at the end of July.

Monchaux is currently the Swiss-based team's head of aerodynamics.

The Frenchman joined last year from Audi Sport after a previous stint in Ferrari's aerodynamics department.

Alfa Romeo, previously Sauber, use Ferrari engines and are closely allied to the Italian team.

Resta was Ferrari's chief designer before moving to Sauber in May last year. He is expected to return to Maranello in an unconfirmed role.

