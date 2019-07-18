Superlicence points from 2020 to mark a sea-change for W Series

W Series founder Catherine Bond Muir admits there were times when she wondered whether she had wasted years of her life setting up the all-female single-seater championship, but not any more.

As the six-race series prepares for its penultimate round at Assen in the Netherlands on Saturday, she feels fully vindicated.

Next year, the top drivers in the series will get points towards a superlicence, taking them that crucial step closer to the ultimate aim of Formula One.

The governing FIA, which announced the move in June, has yet to say how many, but Bond Muir hopes it could be 12 to 18 points for the winner, with 40 needed over a three-year period to race in Formula One and 25 to take part in Friday practice.

"If what we are about is getting drivers into the upper echelons of motorsport, and especially into Formula One, this represents an absolute sea-change in the opportunities for women in motorsport," she said.