Can F1 teammates be real mates? Why not, say McLaren drivers

Can teammates be good mates in Formula One? McLaren rookie Lando Norris and Spaniard Carlos Sainz see no reason why not – even if others have their doubts about how long that will last once the stakes are raised.

History suggests that when drivers are fighting for race wins and championships, and enjoy equal status in the same competitive cars, then real friendship is often the first casualty.

Once-dominant McLaren are a way off that point, without a win since 2012 and fourth overall, and their drivers seem to be enjoying each other's company better than any other pairing in the pitlane.

There is plenty of banter and good humour between the two on social media and in the paddock, and both insist there is nothing phoney going on.

"I guess you see a lot of stuff on TV where teammates are laughing with each other and everything, but as soon as they go behind closed doors they, like, hate each other," 19-year-old Norris told Reuters.

"That’s all fake, but I think we’re just good friends. We get along, we have fun.

"I don’t know if it’s something he’s always had, but it’s definitely something I’ve always had with my teammates 99% of the time."

Retired world champions Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button, whose tricky teammates included the likes of Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Jacques Villeneuve and Fernando Alonso, are unconvinced.

"They are racing for 10th place. If they were racing for a world championship, it would change rapidly, mark my words," said Rosberg, who retired after beating Hamilton to the 2016 title when they were at Mercedes together.

He and Hamilton were boyhood friends and teammates in karting but the relationship grew icy and fraught as Mercedes began to dominate.

"You can't be friends. You can only be friends if there is a clear number one and two. If you have got two guys who are trying to beat each other, it is impossible to be friends," added Rosberg.

"You are so ego-driven and within a team, the politics going on are so big. You are fighting for a world championship and there's so much at stake that unfortunately that becomes more important than friendship."