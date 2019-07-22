Haas go back to basics for German GP

Haas will again run different aerodynamic configurations on their Formula One cars at this weekend's German Grand Prix, as they try to turn around a season that has stalled after a strong start.

The US-owned Formula One team have failed to score a point since Monaco in May - a run of four blanks in a row - and have plunged to ninth out of 10 in the standings at the midway point in the season.

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen took sixth place in Australia in March, when Haas were best of the rest after Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. They have since failed to turn qualifying speed into race pace, and have struggled to get performance out of the tyres.

Magnussen's car at Hockenheim will have fresh upgrades designed to improve downforce and driveability, while French teammate Romain Grosjean's car will be as it was in Melbourne.

Haas, whose livery remains unchanged despite uncertainty over title sponsor Rich Energy, ran a similar aero split at Silverstone this month.