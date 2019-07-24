Motorsport

Jorge Lorenzo to miss Czech and Austrian MotoGP rounds

24 July 2019 - 16:06 By Reuters
Jorge Lorenzo of the Repsol Honda Team prepares in the garage for free practice 3 during the MotoGP of Catalunya, at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Barcelona, Spain, on June 15 2019.
Jorge Lorenzo of the Repsol Honda Team prepares in the garage for free practice 3 during the MotoGP of Catalunya, at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Barcelona, Spain, on June 15 2019.
Image: Pablo Guillen/Action Plus via Getty Images

Jorge Lorenzo will miss the Czech and Austrian MotoGP races as the Spanish rider continues his recovery from fractured vertebrae, his Honda team said on Wednesday.

Lorenzo, a three times MotoGP world champion and teammate of championship leader and compatriot Marc Marquez, crashed during practice at Assen in the Netherlands last month.

Honda said Lorenzo planned to return for the British Grand Prix on Aug. 25, with experienced German rider Stefan Bradl standing in as he did at this month's German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring.

Bradl was already due to ride in the Czech round as a wildcard entry.

"Jorge Lorenzo and the Repsol Honda Team have agreed it is best for Lorenzo to miss both the Czech and Austrian rounds to continue his recovery and avoid any further risk of injury," they said in a statement.

"Having spent the summer break working on his recovery, Lorenzo’s condition has improved but he is still in some pain and his movement on a bike remains restricted.

"Silverstone has been set as his new objective for returning to riding." 

