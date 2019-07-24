Motorsport

Mercedes and Ferrari sign up for new Netflix F1 series

World champions Mercedes and Ferrari have agreed to take part in a second Netflix 'Drive to Survive' documentary series due to be aired in 2020

24 July 2019 - 19:12 By Reuters
In this photo illustration a popular Movie & video on demand application Netflix logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
In this photo illustration a popular Movie & video on demand application Netflix logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Image: Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

World champions Mercedes and Ferrari have agreed to take part in a second Netflix 'Drive to Survive' documentary series due to be aired next year, Formula One announced on Wednesday.

The first 10-part documentary series filmed in 2018 and released this year focused mostly on teams further down the starting grid after the top two decided not to be part of it.

A behind-the-scenes look at the championship, it was well-received by fans and sponsors.

Mercedes, the dominant team of five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, are celebrating their 200th start as a Formula One constructor at this weekend's German Grand Prix at Hockenheim.

They also plan to race in a special livery to commemorate their 125th year in motorsport.

Hamilton, winner at Hockenheim last year, goes into the halfway mark of the season with a 39-point lead over Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes have won nine of 10 races so far in 2019.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Jorge Lorenzo to miss Czech and Austrian MotoGP rounds

Jorge Lorenzo will miss the Czech and Austrian MotoGP races as the Spanish rider continues his recovery from fractured vertebrae, his Honda team said ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

WATCH | This bulldozer crushing a Ferrari 360 Spider will make you cringe

Misdeclared Italian exotic meets its fate under the tracks of an earth-moving megalith.
Motoring
10 hours ago

Sebastian Vettel facing his demons on return to Hockenheim

Sebastian Vettel will be battling his demons as well as his Formula One rivals when the Ferrari driver returns to Hockenheim this weekend for his ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Toyota reveals price of new Supra New Models
  2. WATCH | This bulldozer crushing a Ferrari 360 Spider will make you cringe news
  3. Volvo recalls half a million vehicles news
  4. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news
  5. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X