Motorsport

Formula 1 to fast-track Chinese gamers to 2020 virtual series

25 July 2019 - 17:07 By Reuters
Frederik Rasmussen (l) of Denmark and Toro Rosso and team mate Patrik Holzman of Germany in action in the eSports Grand Final at GFinity Arena on November 17, 2018 in Fulham, England.
Frederik Rasmussen (l) of Denmark and Toro Rosso and team mate Patrik Holzman of Germany in action in the eSports Grand Final at GFinity Arena on November 17, 2018 in Fulham, England.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

Formula One launched an esports series across China on Thursday with the promise of the top two local gamers making it all the way to the Pro Draft stage of next year's virtual world championship.

The sport's 10 teams all compete in the F1 Esports series and take one racer each from the final 30 at the Pro Draft event, adding to existing gamers on their rosters.

The China championship starts on August 4 in Shanghai and will feature regional qualifications and finals with the best 100 going through to a Grand Final at the end of the year.

The eventual champion and runner-up qualify for the 2020 F1 Esports Pro Draft.

Some 109,000 gamers from 156 countries entered this year's global qualifying competition, with the 2019 Pro Draft taking place in London last week..

"China is an incredibly important market to Formula One and we believe there is massive potential to grow the passion for motorsport and cultivate the love for F1 as a sport in this region through F1 Esports," said Formula One's esports head Julian Tan.

"We want to engage with them in new and innovative ways and esports is a powerful tool to do that."

Formula One has held a grand prix in Shanghai since 2004 and has talked about adding a second Chinese street race to the calendar.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Kyalami gears up for nine hours of racing

Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche will form part of a high-powered GT grid in November blockbuster
Motoring
4 hours ago

Mercedes and Ferrari sign up for new Netflix F1 series

World champions Mercedes and Ferrari have agreed to take part in a second Netflix 'Drive to Survive' documentary series due to be aired in 2020
Motoring
23 hours ago

Sebastian Vettel facing his demons on return to Hockenheim

Sebastian Vettel will be battling his demons as well as his Formula One rivals when the Ferrari driver returns to Hockenheim this weekend for his ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | This bulldozer crushing a Ferrari 360 Spider will make you cringe news
  2. Toyota reveals price of new Supra New Models
  3. Volvo recalls half a million vehicles news
  4. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news
  5. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features

Latest Videos

‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
X