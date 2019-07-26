Vettel says he is his own biggest critic

If Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is feeling the pressure ahead of his home German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, then he knows who to blame.

That, the four times Formula One world champion recognised on Thursday, is because he has always been his own harshest critic.

"If I get something wrong and do a mistake, I can’t be happy with that," the 32-year-old said ahead of Sunday's race at Hockenheim.

"The pressure I put on myself after that is bigger than any external factors. (It’s been) the same as long as I can remember."

Vettel's lacklustre form has been under intense scrutiny this season, with his on-form 21-year-old Monegasque teammate, Charles Leclerc, providing hot competition, and the pressure is mounting.

Last year at Hockenheim Vettel started on pole position, only to crash out while leading on a track made slippery by rain.