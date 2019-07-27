Motorsport

Vettel to start last in home German Grand Prix

27 July 2019 - 16:00 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari prepares to drive in the garage during final practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheimring on July 27, 2019 in Hockenheim, Germany.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will start his home German Grand Prix at the back of the grid after failing to set a time in qualifying on Saturday.

Ferrari said the four-times Formula One world champion's car had suffered a turbo-related problem.

Vettel, who started last year's race on pole position but crashed out while leading, has not won a race since the Belgian Grand Prix last August.

The German reported a loss of power on the radio shortly after he left the pits for his first run during the opening phase of qualifying.

