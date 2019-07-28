Motorsport

Verstappen wins crazy German Formula 1 Grand Prix

28 July 2019 - 17:20 By Reuters
Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Austrian Anglo team Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driving his single-seater RB15 during the 78th edition of the German GP, 11th stage of the Formula 1 world championship, in Hockenheimring Circuit, in Hockenheim, Germany.
Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Austrian Anglo team Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driving his single-seater RB15 during the 78th edition of the German GP, 11th stage of the Formula 1 world championship, in Hockenheimring Circuit, in Hockenheim, Germany.
Image: Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a wet and crazily chaotic German Grand Prix littered with crashes and safety car periods on Sunday with Mercedes' Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton failing to score.

In an extraordinary race of constantly changing fortunes, multiple pitstops and endless drama, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel started from last place and finished second in his home race.

Russian Daniil Kvyat was an astonishing third for Toro Rosso.

Hamilton's closest rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas crashed out with six laps remaining, leaving the gap between the two unchanged at 39 points after 11 of 21 races.

