Motorsport

FORMULA ONE

Red Bull set record for fastest F1 pit stop

All four tyres on Hockenheim race winner Max Verstappen's car were changed in just 1.88 seconds

30 July 2019 - 07:35 By Reuters
Red Bull's record-breaking pit stop took about the same time as it takes to say "1.88 seconds".
Image: Reuters

Red Bull set a Formula One record in Sunday's German Grand Prix at Hockenheim by changing all four tyres on race winner Max Verstappen's car in 1.88 seconds, according to official timings.

Formula One's logistics partner DHL holds an annual fastest pit stop award with points accrued over the season. Red Bull are leading Williams in the standings after 11 of 21 races, with Ferrari third.

It was the second race in a row that the expertly-choreographed Red Bull mechanics had broken the record, with a 1.91-second pit stop for French driver Pierre Gasly at the British Grand Prix two weeks earlier.

Verstappen made five pit stops in a chaotic race at Hockenheim, and Gasly four, with the fastest coming on the 46th of the 64 laps.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner sent chief mechanic Phil Turner up to the podium to collect the winning constructor's trophy.

"The pit stop crew were unbelievable today," said Horner.

Mercedes, who were caught off guard by one of five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's pit stops during the race, could not manage a pit stop faster than 2.50 seconds on a dismal Sunday for them.

Hamilton's slowest lasted some 50 seconds and came just after he had hit the barriers, with some of his mechanics changing the front wing while others swarmed around, uncertain which tyres to fit. 

