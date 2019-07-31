Motorsport

Red Bull set record for fastest F1 pit stop

31 July 2019 - 08:59 By Reuters
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 makes a pit stop for new tyres.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 makes a pit stop for new tyres.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull set a Formula One record in Sunday's German Grand Prix by changing all four tyres on race winner Max Verstappen's car in 1.88 seconds, according to official timings.

Formula One's logistics partner DHL holds an annual fastest pit stop award with points accrued over the season. Red Bull are leading Williams in the standings after 11 of 21 races, with Ferrari third.

It was the second race in a row in which the expertly choreographed Red Bull mechanics had broken the record, with a 1.91-second pit stop for French driver Pierre Gasly at the British Grand Prix two weeks earlier.

Verstappen made five pit stops in a chaotic race at Hockenheim, and Gasly four, with the fastest coming on the 46th of the 64 laps.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner sent chief mechanic Phil Turner up to the podium to collect the winning constructor's trophy.

"The pit stop crew were unbelievable today," said Horner.

Mercedes, who were caught off guard by one of five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's pit stops during the race, could not manage a pit stop faster than 2.50 seconds on a dismal Sunday for them.

Hamilton's slowest lasted about 50 seconds and came just after he had hit the barriers, with some of his mechanics changing the front wing while others swarmed around uncertain which tyres to fit.

MORE

Kyalami gears up for nine hours of racing

Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche will form part of a high-powered GT grid in November blockbuster
Motoring
5 days ago

Formula 1 to fast-track Chinese gamers to 2020 virtual series

Formula One launched an esports series across China on Thursday with the promise of the top two local gamers making it all the way to the Pro Draft ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Mercedes and Ferrari sign up for new Netflix F1 series

World champions Mercedes and Ferrari have agreed to take part in a second Netflix 'Drive to Survive' documentary series due to be aired in 2020
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. South Africans choose cheaper - and older - cars amid cash crunch news
  2. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news
  3. Sick Lewis Hamilton aims to sleep off Hockenheim disappointment Motorsport
  4. AA warns of mixed picture for fuel prices in the months ahead news
  5. Toyota reveals price of new Supra New Models

Latest Videos

Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
X