Haas F1 ready to rein in drivers after repeat clashes

Haas are going to have to get tough with drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen after collisions between them in the last two races, team boss Guenther Steiner said on Thursday.

The Frenchman and his Danish teammate also took to team radio at the last race in Hockenheim to blame the other for the incident.

"My God this guy is incredible. He will never learn," exclaimed Grosjean.

"What is he doing? Just think about what do you want do because I’m really not comfortable racing this guy," said Magnussen.

Steiner told reporters ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix that he could live with the drivers not getting on but might have to impose 'team orders' to sort out matters on the track.

"Maybe it ends up that we tell them what to do, we decide who is doing what when they are getting close to each other," he said. "When they are close to each other I think we need to take it out of their control.

"I think I have to be firm with them and tell them what to do."

Last weekend's German Grand Prix was, ironically, Haas's best race of the season so far with Grosjean and Magnussen finishing ninth and 10th on track but then promoted to seventh and eighth after the Alfa Romeo drivers were penalised.

Haas are now eighth overall, level on points with Alfa Romeo.