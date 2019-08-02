Motorsport

Fabio Quartararo sets pace in practice ahead of Czech MotoGP

02 August 2019 - 17:06 By afp.com
French rider Fabio Quartararo of Japanese team Petronas Yamaha SRT during practice for the Czech MotoGP at Brno Circuit in Czech Republic on August 2 2019.
Image: Photo by Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

French rookie Fabio Quartararo emerged as the quickest in practice on Friday ahead of the Czech MotoGP at Brno on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who has already scored three poles and two podiums in his first season in MotoGP, was a sluggish 18th during the morning session.

However, he came back impressively in the afternoon to clock 1 minute 55.802secs, edging out championship leader Marc Marquez by 0.023 seconds.

Brno marks the 10th race of the season and the first for a month during which time five-time world champion Marquez has been sitting on a 58-point lead ahead of Andrea Dovizioso who was fastest under the grey skies which accompanied the morning session.

The Italian set the pace with a time of 1 min 56.919 secs but he was outdone in the afternoon by his Ducati teammate Jack Miller who was third quickest overall.

The third practice session takes place on Saturday morning and is followed by qualifying in the afternoon.

Combined free practice times:

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1:55.802

2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda)at 0.023

3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.269

4. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.269

5. Marc Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.282

6. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.423

7. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) 0.617

8. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda) 0.641

9. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.725

10. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 0.791

