Marquez in charge as MotoGP resumes in Brno after summer break

As Moto GP teams and riders gather in Brno for Sunday's Czech GP to kick off the second half of the season, there is no doubt that defending champion Marc Marquez remains the man to beat.

The 26-year-old Spaniard won five of the first nine races in the front half of the season on his Honda, including the last one in Germany a month ago, and has built up a 58-point lead in the title race.

"We finished the first half of the season in a very strong way and now we must keep our focus to continue this," said Marquez.

"Brno is a circuit where lots of riders are often strong, so we can't take anything for granted."

Marquez has chalked up two wins at the Czech circuit, in 2013 and 2017, and last year finished third behind the Ducatis of winner Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo, who has since become his teammate at Honda.