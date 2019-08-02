Max Verstappen says F1 stewards were wrong to let off Charles Leclerc

Asked about the Hockenheim incident, Verstappen told reporters ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix that the decision was "completely wrong".

"If they (teams) would get a fine (and not a time penalty), everybody would do it," he said.

"I think it's not fair. To say that then they gave me that penalty (in Monaco) only purely because I touched, I think that's also not fair," added the 21-year-old.

"You are still releasing the car knowing that there is a car in the fast lane.

"Just a fine, it's not fair ... the fine? €5,000? I mean, it's peanuts for a team. They really don't care to pay that. I think it's completely wrong to do that, especially if you talk about safety. Not correct."

Formula One race director Michael Masi said after the Hockenheim race that no precedent had been set and each case was assessed on its own merits.

He also said that while Verstappen's case had been listed as an unsafe release, the penalty was for the pit lane collision that ultimately denied Bottas second place.