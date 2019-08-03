Verstappen ends pole wait with a first in Hungary

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated a long-overdue first Formula One pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday, with championship leader Lewis Hamilton qualifying third for Mercedes.

Instead of Hamilton taking a record-equalling seventh pole in Hungary, and 88th of his career, the Dutch 21-year-old wrote his name in the record books as the sport's 100th driver to secure a pole.

"This feels good, this feels really good," he shouted over the team radio after a roar had gone up from his massed supporters.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas, 41 points behind Hamilton after 11 of 21 races, qualified alongside Verstappen on the front row of the grid.

After stepping out of the car, Verstappen said: "It's incredible. This one was still missing. The car felt good all weekend and you know it's always going to be hard in qualifying but we managed to do it.

"For me, today was an important one, a very nice one and a great one for the team."

The youngster has already savoured seven career victories, including two in the last three races, and the pole came in his 93rd grand prix.

Already the only Dutch driver ever to win a championship grand prix, he became the first to take a pole, which was also a first for a Honda-powered car since Australia 2006 with Britain's now-retired Jenson Button.