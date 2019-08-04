Motorsport

Marc Marquez claims 50th career race win at Czech MotoGP

04 August 2019 - 15:38 By afp.com
Marc Marquez of Spain and Repsol Honda Team dominated the Czech MotoGP.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Honda's Marc Marquez claimed his 50th career race win with victory at the Czech MotoGP on Sunday after the race had originally been delayed by 45 minutes due to rain.

Spain's defending champion beat Ducati's Italian Andrea Dovizioso by 2.4sec to extend his advantage at the top of the riders' standings with his sixth triumph of the season.

Australian Jack Miller pipped Alex Rins to third spot for his second podium of the campaign in a race cut by one lap due to adverse weather conditions.

