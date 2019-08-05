Bottas and Gasly go into F1 break feeling the pace

"We will not be letting one race result influence our decision ... It's not going to be an easy one," he said, emphasising that the data would be crunched and a full risk and reward assessment carried out.

That may sound like welcome news for Bottas, who started on the front row on Sunday and finished eighth to slip 62 points behind Hamilton after 12 of the 21 races.

But the weekend before, he crashed out in the wet at Hockenheim while on for a podium and with Hamilton seemingly out of the points.

And on Sunday, first-lap contact with Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc forced him to pit early and then fight back from last.

Bottas, who gets on well with Hamilton and the team, will be hoping he can celebrate his 30th birthday at the end of the month with another vote of confidence.

"I'm not really nervous," said the winner of two races this year, compared to Hamilton's eight. "But for sure it would be nice to hear some news when the team decides what they want to do. What can I do?

"I don't think it's going to change anything, one race."