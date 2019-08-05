Rate my season? Verstappen says he is not a numbers man

Max Verstappen is in the form of his life, but the 21-year-old Red Bull driver was reluctant to give himself a season's rating after a Hungarian Grand Prix weekend in which he started first and finished second.

Sunday's race at the Hungaroring was the last before the August break and the top three finishers were asked to rate their first-half performance out of 10.

Mercedes' five-times world champion and Sunday's race winner Lewis Hamilton, who now has a haul of eight wins in 12 races, with nine rounds remaining, suggested he might give himself an 8.8 or 8.9.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who finished more than a minute adrift of Hamilton in third place, and has not won a race since last August, suggested a simple five – also his racing number – in his case.

"I think I struggled here and there to really get on top of the car," he said.

Verstappen, who has finished his last 21 races in the top five and won two of the past four with a first pole position, held back.

"I don’t rate myself in numbers," said the Dutchman, producing an immediate reply from an amused Vettel: "What do you do instead? Letters?"