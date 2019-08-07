Racing Point will bounce back, says Otmar Szafnauer

Racing Point principal Otmar Szafnauer says it is only a matter of time before the team, successors to now-defunct Force India, get back to being best of the rest behind Formula One's big three.

If the standings question such optimism, with the Canadian-owned outfit languishing eighth out of 10 going into the August break after 12 of 21 races, the American has plenty of perspective.

He has been to the brink and back, as chief operating officer of a Force India team that punched above their weight to finish fourth in 2016 and 2017 before last year running out of money.

"We'll get there," Szafnauer told Reuters at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix. "We have the same people, the same process, even better tools and more funding so it's just a matter of time.

"The second half of the season should be a lot closer to where we've been in the past," he added. "Renault had better watch out."

Renault's well-funded manufacturer team, fourth last year, are now sixth and only eight points ahead.

This time last year, Szafnauer announced that Force India had been rescued by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and investors in a deal that saved 405 jobs and kept the Silverstone-based team on the road.

The Vijay Mallya-owned team had gone into administration with only £240,000 (roughly R4.4m) left and gross wages of £2.2m (roughly R40.4m) due at the end of the month. Keeping the staff on board through the crisis was key.

"The run-up to that [salvation] could have been where everybody said 'you know what, I've had enough. I'm out of here'," recalled Szafnauer. "Leading up to it a lot of people had all sorts of opportunities and we all stuck together."