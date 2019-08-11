Motorsport

Binder celebrates birthday with Moto2 win in Austria

11 August 2019 - 14:51 By afp.com
Victory ceremony of Moto 2 with the second Alex Marquez of Spain and EG Marc VDS, winner Brad Binder of South Africa and Red Bull KTM Ajo and the third Jorge Navarro of Spain and Beta Tools Speed up during the MotoGp of Austria - Race at Red Bull Ring on August 11, 2019 in Spielberg, Austria.
Victory ceremony of Moto 2 with the second Alex Marquez of Spain and EG Marc VDS, winner Brad Binder of South Africa and Red Bull KTM Ajo and the third Jorge Navarro of Spain and Beta Tools Speed up during the MotoGp of Austria - Race at Red Bull Ring on August 11, 2019 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

South African Brad Binder celebrated his 24th birthday in style on Sunday with success in the Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix.

The KTM rider was all smiles after ending a winless spell stretching back to Australia in October last year.

"I can't imagine a better day than winning on my birthday at KTM's home track," the 2016 Moto3 champion beamed.

Binder crossed the line with a 0.330sec advantage over Alex Marquez, who moved on to 181 points at the top of the Moto2 championships standings, a lead of 43 points over Thomas Luthi.

Binder's success came just after Austrian manufacturer KTM had announced they were withdrawing from the Moto2 championship at the end of this season to plough all their resources into MotoGP in an initial five-year deal.

That will suit Binder, who is graduating to the premier category in 2020.

Marquez' second place on the podium was hard earned.

The brother of MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez had started from 11th on the grid but managed to avoid a series of crashes that eliminated Japan's pole sitter Tetsuta Nagashima, Spain's Xavi Vierge, Australian Remy Gardner and Italian duo Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini.

"The conditions were very difficult and treacherous with a very slippery circuit," he said.

The Moto3 race was won by Italian Romano Fenati for Honda.

MotoGP leader Marquez takes record 59th pole in Austria

Honda's world champion Marc Marquez celebrated a record 59th MotoGP pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday to overtake retired ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Bond cars: 5 of our favourite rides from 007's garage

Sexy cars packed with high-tech gadgets are one of the highlights of any new James Bond movie. Here are some of the most memorable
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Mexico staying on Formula 1 calendar for three more years

Mexico will stay on the Formula One calendar for three more years after a new contract was signed on Thursday, with the sport set to expand to a ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV counts down the five best-selling cars in South Africa Features
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV team tests the 2019 Datsun Go+ Reviews
  3. Mercedes A-Class vs BMW 1 Series vs Audi A3: which has the best resale? Features
  4. BMW to reportedly slash model range news
  5. Korean leader lives the high life in smuggled cars news

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X