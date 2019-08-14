Motorsport

Jack Miller staying with Pramac Ducati MotoGP team in 2020

14 August 2019 - 13:49 By Reuters
Jack Miller of Australia and Pramac Ducati racing team during the MotoGP of Austria.
Jack Miller of Australia and Pramac Ducati racing team during the MotoGP of Austria.
Image: Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Australian Jack Miller will stay with Pramac Ducati next season after agreeing a contract extension, the MotoGP team said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old had expressed uncertainty about his future after talk of Spain's triple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo returning to the Italian manufacturer despite being contracted to Honda.

"I am very happy to have reached this agreement," Miller said in a team statement.

"Pramac Racing is a team that made me feel comfortable right from the start and the relationship with Ducati is very close. I will have again the official bike at my disposal and will do my best to achieve great results."

Miller, who races for the non-works team but has a factory contract, finished third in this month's Czech Grand Prix and in Texas in April. He is eighth in the MotoGP standings.

MORE

VW’s T-Cross to touch down in SA

Much-awaited Polo-based SUV to star at VW’s Festival of Motoring stand next weekend
Motoring
2 hours ago

Porsche unleashes powerful new Cayenne E-Hybrid models

Porsche has announced the launch of its most powerful Cayenne models yet - and they're both hybrid
Motoring
20 hours ago

Global motor manufacturing slump hits oil demand: Kemp

Global vehicle production is falling at the fastest rate since the financial crisis - depressing manufacturing output, freight and the consumption of ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Korean leader lives the high life in smuggled cars news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV team tests the 2019 Datsun Go+ Reviews
  3. SA takes on the world in Spirit of Africa competition Motorsport
  4. Mercedes A-Class vs BMW 1 Series vs Audi A3: which has the best resale? Features
  5. Your handy guide to the most fuel efficient cars in SA Features

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X