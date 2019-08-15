Motorsport

Former Indy 500 winner Franchitti to race for first time since 2013

15 August 2019 - 17:34 By Reuters
Dario Franchitti in the pit lane during the Toronto Indy at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada.
Dario Franchitti in the pit lane during the Toronto Indy at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada.
Image: Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images

Three times Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti will be getting back behind the wheel at next month's Goodwood Revival meeting for his first race since injury-enforced retirement in 2013.

The Scot suffered spinal fractures, concussion and a broken ankle in a career-ending crash at the Houston Grand Prix that October.

Now 46, the four-times IndyCar champion will drive a classic 1960s Ferrari 250GT in the Kinrara Trophy, billed as the world's most valuable race with a field of cars valued at more than 200 million pounds (roughly R3,703,498,824).

He will also drive an ex-Le Mans AC Cobra in a Tourist Trophy race against the likes of Denmark's retired nine-times Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen and Italian ex-F1 racer Emmanuele Pirro.

"I really thought my racing days were behind me but it is tough to give up something that has been a part of my life for so long and that I love so much," said Franchitti.

"Of course this won't mean a return to frontline competition - so no Indy 500 - simply enjoying the sport I love as an amateur."

The Porsche 911 GT3 20 years on: faster, more precise and more dynamic

The normally aspirated, rear-wheel drive car is generally considered to be the most purist of Porsches and embodies the hallmarks of Porsche ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

The most exciting cars on show at the 2019 Kyalami Festival of Motoring

Audi e-Tron, AMG GT Four-door and mad Jeep Trackhawk to headline Festival of Motoring
Motoring
9 hours ago

W Series won, Chadwick is ready to climb ladder towards F1

Jamie Chadwick wants to be the first woman in more than four decades to race the men in Formula One, but she knows it will take much more than ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Korean leader lives the high life in smuggled cars news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a diamond that dazzles First Drives
  3. FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class offers corporate touring in style First Drives
  4. WATCH | Spoiled brat deliberately dumps his BMW in a river news
  5. VW’s T-Cross to touch down in SA news

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X