Fernando Alonso keeps Dakar in his sights with Toyota Gazoo Racing

After a successful campaign in the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship, Fernando Alonso and Toyota Gazoo Racing will join forces again in the upcoming months for a series of tests with the Toyota Hilux, the car that is expected to compete in the next Dakar Rally.

Over the next five months, Alonso, who looks to broaden his already-remarkable motorsport career across multiple disciplines, will work closely with Toyota Gazoo Racing and its Dakar Rally team, undergoing an intensive training programme in the Toyota Hilux across Europe, Africa and the Middle East to familiarise himself with the challenging rigours of rally raid.

The two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner, reigning FIA World Endurance Championship title holder, two-time Formula 1 World Champion and winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona will push his limits to develop the off-road driving skills needed to tackle some of motorsport’s most challenging events.