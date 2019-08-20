Motorsport

Guintoli replaces injured Mir for Suzuki at Silverstone MotoGP

20 August 2019 - 16:06 By afp.com
Sylvain Guintoli of France and Team Suzuki ECSTAR speaks to media during the Catalunya MotoGP.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Frenchman Sylvain Guintoli will ride for Suzuki in place of injured Joan Mir at the British MotoGP on Sunday, the team has confirmed.

Mir, 21, injured in a test ride at the beginning of the month, was unable to ride but not replaced by the works team for the Austrian GP on 11 August.

"His presence in England has been ruled out because he is still not 100 percent," Suzuki said in a statement, referring to injuries he suffered and general weakness due to lack of training since the accident.

Guintoli, 37, has already raced twice for Suzuki this season using "wild cards", scoring three points with a 13th place at the Catalan MotoGP in June.

For Honda, Spain's Jorge Lorenzo, the triple former world champion is back for the Silverstone race after missing the German, Czech and Austrian races through injury.

