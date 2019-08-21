Motorsport

Jorge Lorenzo ready to return from injury at Silverstone

21 August 2019 - 07:52 By Reuters
Jorge Lorenzo of Repsol Honda Team during the Moto GP Oakley Grand Prix of Italy.
Image: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Repsol Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo says he is ready to return at this weekend's British Grand Prix, after missing the last four MotoGP races due to injury.

The Spaniard, a triple MotoGP champion, crashed during practice at Assen in the Netherlands in June and suffered fractured vertebrae.

Honda said in a statement on Tuesday that the main aim for Lorenzo, teammate to reigning world champion and current leader Marc Marquez, would be to get used to the bike again and assess his level of performance.

"It is very good to be back with the Repsol Honda Team, it has been a long time since Assen," said the rider. "I would have liked to have been back sooner, but the nature of the injury meant I had to take my time.

"While away from the track, I have been working hard to be as ready as possible for Silverstone, but I know it will take some time to get back up to speed."

Lorenzo, on pole at Silverstone last year with Ducati, is 19th overall and has scored only 19 points this season compared to Marquez's 230. 

