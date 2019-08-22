Dovizioso confident ahead of Silverstone MotoGP

After claiming victory in Austria, Andrea Dovizioso and Ducati will try to further close the gap on runaway championship leader Marc Marquez at the British MotoGP at Silverstone on Sunday.

Last year's race was cancelled due to standing water on the track but the weekend forecast looks to be fine for an event that has been dominated by Ducati and Yamaha in recent years.

Five-time world champion Marquez and Honda will be looking to exact revenge after Dovizioso denied him a win in the close-run Austrian Grand Prix on August 11.

Dovizioso is now 58 points behind Marquez with eight races left.

Marquez won at Silverstone in 2014 and Dovizioso took the chequered flag there in 2017.

Dovizioso said: "Even though the characteristics of the British track are not as favourable to us as Brno and Spielberg, we have already shown that we can also be quick at Silverstone, like in 2017 when we won the race."

But Marquez's hot form in 2019 makes him the favourite, having finished second or better in 10 of the 11 races so far, including six victories.