Motorsport

Rins snatches British GP win from Marquez at final corner

25 August 2019 - 15:37 By Reuters
Suzuki's Alex Rins celebrates victory on the podium during the GoPro British Grand Prix MotoGP at Silverstone, Towcester.
Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Suzuki's Alex Rins passed MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez at the final corner to win a thrilling British Grand Prix on Sunday.

After trying a move around the outside of Woodcote corner on the penultimate lap, Rins then lunged through on the inside to edge Marquez to the chequered flag by 0.013 seconds.

It was Suzuki's second win in three attempts, following Maverick Vinales's victory at Silverstone three years ago.

Vinales was third on a Yamaha after finishing 0.6 seconds behind the lead pair, while his team mate Valentino Rossi took fourth spot. 

