Motorsport

F3 driver Peroni escapes huge airborne crash at Monza

07 September 2019 - 12:49 By Reuters

Australian Formula Three driver Alex Peroni walked away from a huge airborne crash at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, a week after French F2 racer Anthoine Hubert was killed in Belgium.

The Hobart-born 19-year-old hit a raised 'sausage' kerb at Parabolica and his Campos Racing car was flung high into the air before flipping and landing upside down on the tyre wall, coming to rest against the wire fence.

Peroni walked to the medical vehicle unaided. No other driver was involved, with the race finishing behind the safety car.

Formula One's final practice session before qualifying was delayed while repairs were made to the barriers and the offending kerb was removed.

Formula Three qualifying had to be halted on Friday for safety reasons after a queue of cars lined up on the back straight preparing to start their timed runs while others approached at speed.

Safety in the support series to Formula One is under increased scrutiny after the events of Spa-Francorchamps last Saturday.

Hubert, 22, died after his car was hit at speed by Juan Manuel Correa's after the French driver had gone off into the barriers at Spa's fast Raidillon corner.

American-Ecuadorian Correa is on life support and in an induced coma in a London hospital.

Hubert was the first driver fatality at a Formula One race weekend since Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger were killed at Imola in 1994.

MORE

Leclerc finishes Friday fastest in practice for Italian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc set the pace in practice for his Ferrari team's home Italian Grand Prix on Friday with Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton hot ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Leclerc fastest in wet practice for Ferrari's home race

Charles Leclerc again set the pace for Ferrari as the Italian team led a crash-strewn first practice for their home grand prix at a soggy Monza on ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari could be an option but loyalty is key

Lewis Hamilton emphasised his loyalty to Mercedes on Thursday while leaving open the possibility that he might one day be tempted to race for Formula ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Toyota rapped for ad showing Hilux roaring around sand dunes news
  2. Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari could be an option but loyalty is key news
  3. Reducing e-toll tariffs makes matters worse — Outa news
  4. Eight things you should know about the South African car market Features
  5. Avoid being a victim of crime with these insights from a reformed hijacker Features

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X