Lewis Hamilton wants a word with Charles Leclerc about Monza squeeze

Lewis Hamilton plans to have a private word with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after being squeezed off the track by the Italian Grand Prix winner on Sunday.

Stewards showed the 21-year-old Monegasque the black and white flag, equivalent to a yellow card in soccer, after he closed the door on Hamilton as Mercedes's five-times world champion tried to pass.

"He didn't leave me a car's width there, he pushed me off," exclaimed Hamilton over the team radio.

Speaking to reporters later, the runaway championship leader, who finished the race third, said he just wanted consistency from stewards.

"There was a rule put in place, and then it wasn’t abided by today, and they used different consequences for the rule today, but I don't really know why that was the case," explained the Briton.

"I guess the stewards woke up on a different side of the bed this morning. I don’t know."