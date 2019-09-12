Toro Rosso's Tost expects Albon to stay at Red Bull

Successful graduates include four times world champion Sebastian Vettel, now at Ferrari after dominating with Red Bull, and race winners Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen.

"I would complain if Red Bull was taking drivers from the outside," said Tost.

"Then we would have a serious problem. As long as our drivers are good enough, it’s fine. I am more than happy about this. I feel well if a driver goes to Red Bull Racing and wins races. That’s the best. Then we know we did our homework."

At the start of the year Tost made two big predictions – that Albon would be a surprise package and Honda, engine providers to both Red Bull teams, would win races.

The blunt Austrian was mocked for the latter assertion after the Japanese manufacturer's three years of failure with McLaren, but has been proved correct. Verstappen won in Austria and Germany.

"People laugh all the time about me. But most of the time I am right," he said.

Tost said Albon, who nearly went to the all-electric Formula E series before Red Bull stepped in, had impressed from the start of pre-season testing with his tyre management and technical feedback.

"I didn’t expect that he is doing such a good job," added the Austrian. "It’s a positive surprise."

Ruthless reputation:

Toro Rosso and Red Bull, with consultant Helmut Marko, have acquired a reputation for ruthlessness over the years with a list of young talent tossed on the F1 scrapyard.

They include the likes of Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne, now a double Formula E champion, and Spaniard Jaime Alguersuari whose F1 career started at 19 and was over two years later.

Gasly's Russian team mate Daniil Kvyat has run the rollercoaster, promoted and demoted before being dropped altogether and then given a rare second chance.

Tost, who hailed the new Kvyat and was defensive of Gasly, said every driver controlled his own destiny.

"When young drivers come to Toro Rosso, I tell them always that now is when the real motorsport life starts... they really have to be focused and concentrated and live 100% for Formula One," he said.