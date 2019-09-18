Hamilton hopes to shine under Singapore floodlights

Ferrari, on a high after winning two races on the trot - the second of those in front of their passionate home fans in Monza - could face a reality check.

Their hopes could rest on the weather or a safety car, which has made an appearance in every race Singapore has hosted since it joined the calendar in 2008.

Vettel, who was involved in a multi-car start-line crash that cost him victory in 2017, will have to stay out of trouble. The German four-times champion was sanctioned after spinning out and rejoining the track in a dangerous manner in Italy and is now only three penalty points away from a one-race ban.

"After two positive weekends in Belgium and Italy, the race in Singapore doesn’t look as good on paper for us," said Charles Leclerc, winner in Belgium and Italy.

"It might be a more difficult weekend for us, but we will give our all to have a good result."

Red Bull may be Mercedes’ closest challengers. Singapore has tended to suit the team’s typically nimble chassis, with the former champions finishing second for the past five years.

Max Verstappen, who battled Hamilton for victory in Hungary and was runner-up to the Briton last year, will be eyeing Sunday as an opportunity to go one better.

His rookie teammate Alexander Albon, who has made a strong start to his Red Bull career, will also aim to impress in the closest race the British-born Thai has to a home appearance in Asia.