Haas confirms Grosjean in unchanged 2020 Formula 1 driver line-up

French driver Romain Grosjean will stay at Haas next season with Dane Kevin Magnussen in an unchanged line-up for a fourth straight year, the Formula One team announced on Thursday.

Magnussen, 26, already had a contract for 2020, while 33-year-old Grosjean had faced an uncertain future at the US-owned outfit.

“I’ve always stated that it was my desire to remain ... and keep building on the team’s accomplishments,” Grosjean said in a statement at the Singapore Grand Prix.

“Having been here since the very beginning and seen the work both (owner) Gene Haas and (principal) Guenther Steiner put into the team to make it competitive, I’m naturally very happy to continue to be a part of that.”

Haas, which has a close technical partnership with Ferrari, entered Formula One in 2016, with Grosjean alongside Mexican Esteban Gutierrez, before Magnussen arrived a season later.

They are now ninth out of 10 in the constructors' standings, with only struggling former champions Williams below them and seven races remaining.

Magnussen has scored the bulk of the team’s 26 points, 18 to Grosjean’s eight, but Haas made clear it wanted stability rather than change.