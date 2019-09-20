Formula 1 leader Lewis Hamilton no longer a follower on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton leads the way in Formula One and the Mercedes driver is not a follower on social media platform Instagram either, after changing his routine.

The Briton told reporters on Thursday that a decision to delete all the accounts he follows had made a significant difference to his life.

“I think I just wanted kind of a fresh slate,” he said at the Singapore Grand Prix.

“I just noticed that for me ... you wake up and the first thing you do is turn on your Instagram and check what’s happening. You’re always catching up and I just decided to change.

“I wake up now and I have a bit of a read, I start my day differently and I’m hardly ever on it, and this has made a big difference to my life, personally.”