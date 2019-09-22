Motorsport

Marquez has one hand on sixth title after Aragon victory

22 September 2019 - 14:27 By Reuters
Marc Marquez (93) of Spain and Repsol Honda Team.
Image: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Honda's Marc Marquez celebrated his 200th start and moved within reach of a sixth MotoGP title on Sunday with a commanding win from pole position in front of his home Spanish fans at the Aragon Grand Prix.

Reigning champion Marquez now has 300 points and a lead of 98 over nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso, who finished second for Ducati at the circuit near Alcaniz.

Australian Jack Miller was third for non-works Pramac Ducati.

The points tally means Marquez will wrap up his fourth successive championship with four races to spare if he wins the next race in Thailand on Oct. 6, regardless of where other riders finish.

